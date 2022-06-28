Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) PT Lowered to $7.00

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ARAY. TheStreet lowered Accuray from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley began coverage on Accuray in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Accuray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.72. Accuray has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.81 million, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.94.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $96.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Accuray will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Accuray by 20.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,020,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 173,804 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Accuray by 430.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 714,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 579,561 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Accuray by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,922,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 163,185 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Accuray by 8.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,026,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Accuray by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

