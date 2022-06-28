Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Given New $1.50 Price Target at BTIG Research

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acutus Medical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.13.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

AFIB opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $28.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.97. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $17.77.

Acutus Medical ( NASDAQ:AFIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.01). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 740.61% and a negative return on equity of 127.21%. The company had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director R Scott Huennekens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 507,509 shares in the company, valued at $294,355.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFIB. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the first quarter worth about $48,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth about $138,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Acutus Medical by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acutus Medical (Get Rating)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.