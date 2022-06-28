adbank (ADB) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

adbank (ADB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, adbank has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One adbank coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. adbank has a market cap of $251,978.11 and $92,399.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,319.87 or 0.94990000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002509 BTC.

About adbank

ADB is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,164,573 coins. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

