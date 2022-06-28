AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $490-520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $513.50 million. AeroVironment also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.35-$1.65 EPS.
NASDAQ AVAV traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.71. 327,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,959. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $114.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,722.76 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.48.
AVAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AeroVironment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.86.
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.
