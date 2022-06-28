AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $490-520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $513.50 million. AeroVironment also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.35-$1.65 EPS.

NASDAQ AVAV traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.71. 327,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,959. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $114.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,722.76 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.48.

AVAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AeroVironment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 54.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

