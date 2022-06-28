Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACDVF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,963. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.07. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41.

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 39.95% and a negative return on equity of 828.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Air Canada (Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.