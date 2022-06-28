Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 268,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 611,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KERN. Lake Street Capital lowered Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Akerna from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Akerna alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.62.

Akerna ( NASDAQ:KERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Akerna had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that Akerna Corp. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KERN. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Akerna by 115.4% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akerna by 419.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 28,891 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akerna by 68.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 25,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akerna by 133.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 175,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

About Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.