Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.18

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.29, with a volume of 265431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.
About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOD)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.