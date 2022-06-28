Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,775 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,668,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,878,000 after acquiring an additional 97,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,121,000 after acquiring an additional 93,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 455,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,775,000 after acquiring an additional 153,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $45.63. 719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,697. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.56. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

