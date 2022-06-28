Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 682.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,108,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 238,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.81. 12,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,233,571. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22.

