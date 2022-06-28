Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $903,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,593 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after purchasing an additional 784,566 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,388,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2,155.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,541,000 after acquiring an additional 491,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DD traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.21. 29,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,928. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.56. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

