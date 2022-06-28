Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 14,564 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,564 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Lpwm LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

SCZ stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,128. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.23.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

