Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 370.2% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Alibaba Group by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 21,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.49.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.67. 197,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,379,344. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $230.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.67 and a 200-day moving average of $107.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.