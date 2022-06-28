Alta Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 146.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 130,340 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Napco Security Technologies worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NSSC traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,386. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $771.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Napco Security Technologies (Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

