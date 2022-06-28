Alta Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $646,253,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,787,000 after buying an additional 2,665,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,472,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 719.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,031,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,458,000 after buying an additional 1,783,589 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

DLTR traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $157.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,082. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.50 and a 200-day moving average of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

