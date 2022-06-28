Alta Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NVEE stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $114.06. The stock had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,299. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.11. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $91.14 and a one year high of $141.48.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 6.76%. Equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $1,109,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $10,941,493.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

