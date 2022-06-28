Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 24,926 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,926 shares during the period. STERIS accounts for approximately 3.1% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of STERIS worth $52,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,977,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of STERIS by 4.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth approximately $763,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 558,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,035,000 after acquiring an additional 20,044 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,659 shares of company stock worth $4,589,759 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STE. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.00.

Shares of STE stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $207.48. 1,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,073. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.95 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.04. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $192.40 and a 1 year high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

STERIS Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

