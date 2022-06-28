American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,855 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,905 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises 2.3% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,428,000 after purchasing an additional 188,732 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,799,000 after purchasing an additional 75,265 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,120,000. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,319,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,822,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,117,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,331,000 after purchasing an additional 48,216 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.81. The company had a trading volume of 20,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.08.

Cheniere Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.