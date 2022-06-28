American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,930 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 281,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,959,820. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.08. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $181.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

