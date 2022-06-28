American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,535 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties comprises 1.9% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 95.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 271,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 132,994 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,204,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,656,000 after purchasing an additional 56,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 200,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBGS. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Alan S. Forman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.32 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 23,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,213. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -187.50%.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

