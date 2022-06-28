American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,283,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,310,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,547,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.74. 211,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,240,229. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.04.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

