AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,748 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

NYSE AME traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $112.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,025. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

