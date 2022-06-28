Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RIGL):

6/9/2022 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $4.00 to $1.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $0.80 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.

6/9/2022 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $3.00.

6/8/2022 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.

6/8/2022 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.00.

6/8/2022 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/8/2022 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,293,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,712. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $187.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.50. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 99.89% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $690,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,391,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,325.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,779,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $779,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

