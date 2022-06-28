Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Airbnb (ABNB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB):

6/23/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

6/15/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $130.00 to $110.00. They now have a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $150.00 to $95.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $190.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Airbnb had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $235.00 to $190.00.

5/5/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $235.00 to $190.00.

5/4/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $233.00 to $213.00.

5/4/2022 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $155.00.

5/4/2022 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $185.00 to $190.00.

5/4/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $205.00 to $180.00.

5/4/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $175.00.

5/4/2022 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $178.00 to $185.00.

5/4/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $185.00 to $170.00.

5/4/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $194.00 to $174.00.

5/3/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $195.00.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $3.97 on Tuesday, hitting $97.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,744,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,812,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 84.08 and a beta of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $92.09 and a one year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,327 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,573.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total value of $952,765.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,365,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 652,411 shares of company stock worth $89,152,520 in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 5.9% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Airbnb by 61.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $879,000. American Trust lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 203.0% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 8.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

