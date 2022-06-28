Apeiron RIA LLC Has $610,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Apeiron RIA LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,709 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

IJR stock opened at $95.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.35 and its 200-day moving average is $104.85. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

