Aphria (TSE:APH) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Aphria Inc. (TSE:APH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$14.65 and last traded at C$15.15. Approximately 12,851,872 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,580,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.70.
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.15.
About Aphria (TSE:APH)
Recommended Stories
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.