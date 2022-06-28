Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 8.0% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL traded down $2.66 on Tuesday, reaching $139.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,514,304. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.91.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.64.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.