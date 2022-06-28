Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) CEO Adam D. Goldstein Sells 2,700,000 Shares

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $11,016,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
ACHR traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.29. 3,924,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,405. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 20.90 and a current ratio of 20.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17.
Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ACHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.
Archer Aviation Company Profile
Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
