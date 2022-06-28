Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Decreased by American Trust Investment Advisors LLC

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,702 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises 1.7% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.27. 46,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,769,081. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

