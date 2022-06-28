Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Given New C$1.60 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AOTVF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded Ascot Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. CIBC initiated coverage on Ascot Resources in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of AOTVF stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.18.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

