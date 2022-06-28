Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Up to $36.00

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $37.40. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35. The company has a market cap of $814.38 million, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 115.49% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,500 shares of company stock worth $401,160. Insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AC. State Street Corp grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

