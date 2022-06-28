AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%.

AT&T has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. AT&T has a dividend payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

T stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 26,426,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,215,281. AT&T has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $147.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,044,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,712,000 after buying an additional 77,547 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 61,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 422,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 35,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

