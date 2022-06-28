Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Lifted to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $86.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s current price.

ALV has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.19.

Get Autoliv alerts:

NYSE:ALV traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $76.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,809. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.38.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 13.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 22,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 7.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.