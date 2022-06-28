Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Richard B. Hancock Sells 7,537 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) Director Richard B. Hancock sold 7,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $121,119.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CDMO traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 889,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,456. The company has a market cap of $959.50 million, a PE ratio of 98.44 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

