Avity Investment Management Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 6.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 39,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 28,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 51,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,231. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.39. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

