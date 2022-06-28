B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stake Boosted by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 23,471.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $44.46. 2,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.78. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.69 per share, with a total value of $116,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,450.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 646,376 shares of company stock worth $17,520,281. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

