BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.66

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.66 and last traded at $40.51, with a volume of 407770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.44.

Several brokerages have commented on BAESY. Societe Generale downgraded BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($7.88) to GBX 735 ($9.02) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 830 ($10.18) to GBX 850 ($10.43) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.22) to GBX 860 ($10.55) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $815.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7703 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 16.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

