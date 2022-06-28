Barclays Begins Coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.37. 409,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.85. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.98.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 231.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

