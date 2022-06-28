Barclays Trims FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Target Price to $440.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $468.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $396.67.

Shares of FDS opened at $391.15 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $326.21 and a one year high of $495.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $382.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.94%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.62, for a total transaction of $390,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,336.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,277 shares of company stock worth $12,575,222. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $42,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

