Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $39.98 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up approximately 3.5% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Moody’s worth $39,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,616,166,000 after acquiring an additional 646,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,719,000 after acquiring an additional 222,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,399,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,108,927,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,675,000 after acquiring an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,329,000 after acquiring an additional 86,997 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO opened at $277.80 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $251.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.58.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

