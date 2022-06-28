Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baxter International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Baxter International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.31.

BAX stock opened at $66.71 on Friday. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 401.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 51,069 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in Baxter International in the first quarter worth about $4,175,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

