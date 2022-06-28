Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 6.4% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $15,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.70. 5,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,147. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.74 and its 200-day moving average is $97.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

