Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 345 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of EMB traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.78. 79,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,524,872. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.46. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.32 and a 12 month high of $113.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

