BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Upgraded by Itau BBA Securities to Outperform

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Itau BBA Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock.
BB Seguridade Participações stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 45,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,861. BB Seguridade Participações has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63.
About BB Seguridade Participações (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BB Seguridade Participações (BBSEY)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.