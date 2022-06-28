BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Upgraded by Itau BBA Securities to Outperform

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Itau BBA Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

BB Seguridade Participações stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 45,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,861. BB Seguridade Participações has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63.

BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Security and Brokerage. The Security segment offers life, property and vehicle, property and vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, housing, and personal insurance products.

