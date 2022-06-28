Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) shares fell 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.50 and last traded at $41.77. 5,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,338,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEAM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.97.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 395.37%. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 139900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.35) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,520 shares in the company, valued at $42,481,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $105,629.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,612.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,373 shares of company stock worth $2,706,284. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 825.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $58,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

