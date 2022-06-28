Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as €39.37 ($41.88) and last traded at €39.19 ($41.69). 172,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 54,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.48 ($39.87).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BC8. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($69.15) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($75.53) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($56.38) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($61.70) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Get Bechtle alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €41.17 and a 200 day moving average of €48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.