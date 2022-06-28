Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $250.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.39. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 34.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

