Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires 291 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 582.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after purchasing an additional 262,052 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,253,000 after purchasing an additional 137,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,254,000 after purchasing an additional 216,147 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,212. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

