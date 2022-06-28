Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Cuts Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the third quarter worth about $330,000.

PJUL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $29.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,102. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05.

