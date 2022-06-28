Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000.

Shares of PAUG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 23,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,785. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $30.51.

