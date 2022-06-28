Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $536,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.51. The company had a trading volume of 45,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.54. The company has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.20.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.